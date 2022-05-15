2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-13.jpg

Jasmine Montogmery celebrates after finishing her leg and winning the women’s 4x100 relay. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-14.jpg

UCLA’s first leg of the 4x100 relay starts off the block. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-1.jpg

Oregon’s Rieker Daniel leaves the block during the men’s 4x100 relay. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-15.jpg

Alexa Porpaczy, a high jumper for Arizona, clears the bar. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-16.jpg

Avery McMullen clears the bar for Colorado. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-17.jpg

Joe Waskom looks back as he leads the men’s 1500 meter race. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-18.jpg

Oregon’s Emmanuel Ihemeje lands in the sand pit as he competes in the triple jump. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-19.jpg

Umajesty Williams prepares to run the 400 meter for Arizona. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-20.jpg

California’s Isaiah Shaw lands in the sand pit during the triple jump event. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-2.jpg

Athletes compete in the women’s 100 meter hurdles. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-3.jpg

Arizona State’s Keira Christie-Galloway leaps over a hurdle. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-21.jpg

Emmanuel Ihemeje flies through the air during a triple jump attempt. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-23.jpg

Shannon Meisberger just barely beats Oregon’s Alexa Webster in the women’s 400 meter hurdles. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-22.jpg

Oregon’s Elliott Cook crosses the finish line and wins the men’s 1500 meter race. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-24.jpg

California’s Josh Johnson releases the discus during one of his throwing attempts. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-4.jpg

Jakob Chamberlin, a discus thrower for Arizona, waits for his turn to throw. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-25.jpg

Arizona State’s Ian Schulz throws the discus. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-5.jpg

Andrea Markezich strides it out in the women’s 5K race. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-6.jpg

The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-26.jpg

52 athletes compete in the men’s 5K race. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-27.jpg

Eduardo Herrera kicks during the last 400 of the men's 5K race. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-28.jpg

UCLA’s Shae Anderson embraces her teammate after finishing their 4x400 race. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-29.jpg

Oregon’s Nathan Poff hands the baton to his teammate during the 4x400. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-30.jpg

California’s Henry Larkin embraces his teammate after finishing the 4x400 meter race. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-7.jpg

The Oregon Ducks celebrate after winning the championship. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-8.jpg

Members of the Oregon men's team celebrate their winnings. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.05.15.EMG.MAM.Pac12ChampsDay3-10.jpg

Kemba Nelson is awarded female athlete of the meet. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

