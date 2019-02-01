+9 
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) faces defensive pressure. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Utah at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 01, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Utah guard Kiana Moore (0) appears dejected as she attempts to find the passing lane. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Utah at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 01, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) snags the ball from Utah guard Kiana Moore (0). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Utah at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 01, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) completes a diving pass after being tripped. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Utah at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 01, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) passes the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Utah at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 01, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) complains after a foul. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Utah at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 01, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) tries to block the pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Utah at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 01, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Utah forward Megan Huff (5) tries to find a passing lane after rebounding the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Utah at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 01, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) attempts a two-point shot. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Utah at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 01, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) finds the passing lane. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Utah at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 01, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

