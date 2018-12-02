+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu broke and Oregon School record with 17 assists. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) eyes down the Long Beach State ball handler. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) dribbles the ball through traffic. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally looks for the open girl. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard takes the contested layup. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu nails the three pointer from the corner. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) takes the open three. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) makes the layup. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu throws the no look pass. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-11.jpg
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-12.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu shows off her handles against the Long Beach State defender. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-13.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) lays it in. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-14.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) gets ready to take the layup. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
+14 
2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-15.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) takes the layup on the fast break. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

Tags

Photographer

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate