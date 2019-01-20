+20 
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) catches a pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Man down: Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) passes the ball and gets knocked down. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
The team huddles before the game begins. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) gets possession of the ball and drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Taylor Chavez (3) dribbles towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) jumps above Arizona players and shoots the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A referee holds the ball on the sideline. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Taylor Chavez (3) dribbles as she searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) shoots a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Morgan Yaeger (2) catches a pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) rushes to catch the rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) drives the ball towards the basket as she searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Players wrestle for possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) pushes past a player and drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satau Sabally (0) catches the rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satau Sabally (0) stares at the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) aims at the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Players jump for the rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) attempts to shoot the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

