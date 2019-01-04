+15 
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-2.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles down the court. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-1.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) catches the rebound. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-3.jpg

Ducks guard Taylor Chavez (3) attempts to recover the ball. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-4.jpg

Huskies guard Missy Peterson (44) runs the ball toward Washington's hoop. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-5.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) lines up for a free throw. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-6.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) pushes past Huskies defense. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-7.jpg

Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) scores a three-pointer. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-8.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) pushes back the rebound. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-9.jpg

The Ducks and Huskies rush for possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-10.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) knocks down Huskies guard Amber Melgoza (4) while catching a pass. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-11.jpg

Ducks forwards Ruthy Hebard (24) and Satou Sabally (0) sidehug during a timeout. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-12.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) trips while maintaining possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-13.jpg

Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) passes the ball in. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-14.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots a free throw. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-15.jpg

The Ducks defend against Washington guard Amber Melgoza (4). Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.04.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.UW-16.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles down the court. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 4, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

