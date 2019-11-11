2019.11.11.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.NORTHEASTERN-1.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) takes the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Taylor Chavez (3) drives the ball down the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Huskies forward Ayanna Dublin (12) struggles to reach the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Northeastern Huskies take a timeout. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) shoots for the hoop. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Jaz Shelley (4) loses grip on the ball as it goes out of bounds. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) bounces the ball in past Northeastern forward Alexis Hill (4). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Holly Winterburn (11) fights for the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) grabs the ball over the head of Husky guard Shannon Todd (14). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) dribbles through Northeastern defense. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Holly Winterburn (11) shoots on the hoop. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard, Holly Winterburn (11), dribbles around Husky guard, Stella Clark (11). Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Duck forward, Lydia Giomi (14) prepares for Husky guard, Stella Clark's (11) charge. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Husky forward Mide Oriyomi (0) attempts a shot. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Northeastern Huskies attempt a shot on the Oregon Ducks. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Duck forward, Lydia Giomi (14), blocks an attempted shot by Husky forward, Samantha Michel (21).Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward, Lucy Cochrane (12) jumps up to block Husky guard, Shannon Todd (14). Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Puddles the duck interacts with the crowd during a break. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks cheerleaders are all smiles after the Duck win. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Duck forward, Sabrina Ionescu (20), prepares a throw in. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward, Lydia Giomi (14), collides with Huskies forward, Ayanna Dublin (12) Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard, Sabrina Ionescu (20), dribbles past Huskies defender. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard, Minyon Moore (23), takes the court. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on Northeastern at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2019. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)