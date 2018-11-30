+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-1.jpg

Ducks libero Brooke Nuneviller (5) high fives her teammates at the introduction of the match. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-2.jpg

Ducks setter August Raskie (16) high fives her teammates at the introduction of the match. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-3.jpg

The Oregon Cheerleaders rally the crowd. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-4.jpg

The Duck cozies up next to University President Michael Schill. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-5.jpg

Ducks libero Brooke Nuneviller (5) keeps an eye on the ball as it is bumped by middle blocker Lauren Page (6). Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-6.jpg

Bears outside hitter Yossiana Pressley (22) kills the ball. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-7.jpg

Ducks outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide (8) smacks the ball over the net. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-9.jpg

Ducks setter August Raskie (16) and right side hitter Willow Johnson (4) embrace after winning the first set. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-8.jpg

The Ducks huddle together at the beginning of the second set. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-10.jpg

Ducks libero Brooke Nuneviller (5) bumps the ball. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-11.jpg

Ducks setter August Raskie (16) and Bears middle blocker Shelly Fanning (5) clash over the ball, resulting in a net violation against Oregon and a point for Baylor. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-12.jpg

The Ducks' August Raskie (16) sets the ball. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-13.jpg

Ducks middle blocker Ronika Stone (7) prepares to serve the ball. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
+13 
2018.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.VB.vs.Baylor.NCAA-14.jpg

Ducks outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle (3) and middle blocker Ronika Stone (7) both dive to save the ball. Oregon Ducks volleyball takes on Baylor University in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

