2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-4.jpg

Ducks offense pass the ball. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-11.jpg

Ducks volleyball join in a huddle and cheer before the start of a set. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-6.jpg

Ducks outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (5) hits the ball towards Buffalo defenses. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-7.jpg

Ducks outside hitter Taylor Williams (8) dives to set the ball. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-3.jpg

Ducks outside hitter Annie Stadthaus (3) serves the ball. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-5.jpg

Ducks huddle during brief intermission. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-12.jpg

Ducks head coach Matt Ulmer coaches from the sidelines. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-2.jpg

Ducks defense awaits the serve from Colorado offense. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-8.jpg

Ducks outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (5) sets the ball to her teammates. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-14.jpg

Ducks offense bump the ball towards Buffalo defense. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-9.jpg

Ducks libero Georgia Murphy (10) crouches to set the ball. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-10.jpg

Ducks teammates have a discussion during a break in playing. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-13.jpg

Ducks setter Elise Ferreira (1) serves the ball. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox.jpg

Ducks middle blocker Morgan Lewis (11) subs out outside hitter Taylor Williams (8). Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-15.jpg

Ducks middle blocker Abby Hansen (6) prepares a serve. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.02.26.MAS.EMG.VBvColorado.blox-16.jpg

Ducks libero Georgia Murphy (10) prepares to set the ball. Oregon Ducks take on Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 28, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Senior Photographer

Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld