Fans pack the stadium for the 123rd Oregon Civil War. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks fans in the student section cheer on their team. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck dresses as Darth Vader. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Beavers wide receiver Trevon Bradford (8) catches the pass. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Verone McKinley III (23) leaps over a Beaver. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks kicker Henry Katleman (37) practices on the sidelines. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field during his last regular season home game of his senior year. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks and Beavers in unison reflect in a prayer after the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Juwan Johnson (6) jumps off the line at the start of the play. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) jukes out an opposing beaver. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) gets the handoff and looks for a hole. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks outside linebacker Isaac Townsend (85) dances to shout. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) jukes out a defending Beaver. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Daily Emerald photo editor Sarah Northrop celebrates her last shout on the field in a cap and gown. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rolls out and looks downfield for an open reciever. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
The ducks bench celebrates a late fourth quarter stop. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown with a teammate. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hugs teammate Ryan Bay (87) after winning his final game in Autzen Stadium. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current Junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.