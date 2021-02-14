2021.02.14.EMG.SSG.WVBversusArizona-01.jpg

Oregon outsider hitters Jade Sadeiko (13) and Taylor Borup (17) take practice hits during warmups. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Gloria Mutiri (16) high-fives her teammates during the announcement of starting lineups. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Oregon setter Elise Ferreira (1) serves the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Oregon setter Elise Ferreira (1) backsets the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Oregon opposite Gloria Mutiri (16) hits the ball over the net. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Members of the Oregon Ducks chat while a play is reviewed. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, spectators are not allowed at sporting events. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Arizona setter Emery Herman (4) listens in as her coaches address the team during a timeout. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Oregon libero Georgia Murphy (10) gets ready to serve the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Taylor Borup (17) gets ready to spike the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Oregon opposite Gloria Mutiri (16) dives after the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Arizona outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge (11) subs in for Malina Kalei Ua (15). Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Wildcats libero Kamaile Hiapo (8) serves the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks Annie Stadthaus (3) dances on the sidelines. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Members of the Oregon Ducks embrace in celebration after earning a point. Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 14, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)