Ducks offense celebrate after first goal is made. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A sideline view of the field during halftime. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Cardinals forward Civana Kuhlmann (14) heads the ball to a teammate. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks and Cardinals players collide to gain possession over the ball. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks offense celebrates their second goal of the game. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ally Cook (33) applies pressure to Cardinals defense. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks goalkeeper Leah Freeman kicks to offense. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Cardinals offense challenges Ducks defense. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks defend against Cardinals forward Catherine Paulson's (18) offensive advances. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Caitlin Shaw (14) searches for the ball while being defended by Cardinals midfielder Catherine Paulson (18). Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Jordan Wormdahl (7) and Cardinals defender Kiki Pickett (23) run for the open ball. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Cardinals defender Kiki Pickett (23) runs to gain possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Cardinals Defender Jojo Harber (12) prepares a throw in to her teammates. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Jordan Wormdahl (7) searches for a pass. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Maggie Lacey (22) and Cardinals forward Sarah Paulson (16) battle for the ball. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks offense clash with Cardinals defense. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Stanford Cardinals at Papé field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 26, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Senior Photographer

Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld