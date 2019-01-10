+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UCLA.jpg

Bruins guard Jaylen Hands (4) runs the ball up the court. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-1.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-10.jpg

UCLA members scream of excitement when the game goes overtime. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks team members attempt to block UCLA's shot. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-8.jpg

Ducks Paul White (13) holds his face after getting hit in the eye. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) waits to inbound the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) maintains possession of the ball on the ground, searching for an open pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-5.jpg

A referee holds the ball during a timeout. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) attempts a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) waits for possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.VS.UCLA-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) and guard Ehab Amin (4) reach to catch the rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UCLA-10.jpg

Crestfallen, Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) sits alone as the seconds wind down in overtime. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UCLA-2.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) nearly misses a layup in the early minutes of the first half. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UCLA-3.jpg

The ball slips out of the hands of Ducks forward Miles Norris (5). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UCLA-4.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) blocks the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UCLA-5.jpg

Late in the first half the Ducks and Bruins contest for the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UCLA-6.jpg

Ducks forward Miles Norris (5) extends his right arm to attempt a block. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UCLA-7.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) jumps out of bounds in order to pass the ball around the Bruins defense. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UCLA-8.jpg

Ducks forward Will Richardson (0) goes for the deep 2 point shot. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.10.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UCLA-9.jpg

Bruins center Jalen Hill (24) watches the ball during a Ducks free throw. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Photographer

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

