The Oregon Duck winds up the crowd prior to tip off. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) attempts to disrupt Virgina's offensive push. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (25) sends the ball up court. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cavaliers guards Kyle Guy (5) and De'Andre Hunter (12) talk inbetween plays. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) attempts to block the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) reaches for the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) attempts to talk forward Mamadi Diakite (25) after he knocked Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) to the ground. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) talks during a huddle. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Referee's confer after Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (25) knocked Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) to the ground. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) throws the ball as he falls to the ground. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) laughs in the face of Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3). Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) burries his head in his legs as time in the second half winds down. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) pulls a towel over his head as the game came to a close. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
With less than a second left in the game, Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) throws the ball from the Oregon defensive end in a last ditch effort. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) hugs associate head coach Jason Willford after winning the game. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon fans embrace forward Paul White (13) as he walks back to the lockeroom. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) lifts his jersey over his head as he walks to the Oregon bench. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Virginia at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on March 28, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

