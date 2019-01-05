+20 
Oregon Ducks forward Louis King (2) and forward Paul White (13) wrestle OSU for control of the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) defends against Oregon State guard Stephen Thompson Jr. (1). Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Louis King (2) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon State celebrates a play. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Louis King (2) attempts to shoot the ball under pressure. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) moves past Beaver defense. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Beavers forward Tres Tinkle (3) pushes past Ducks defense. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) reacts to a referee's call. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The TNT Dunk Squad performs at halftime. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The TNT Dunk Squad performs at halftime with the Oregon Cheerleaders. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Beavers forward Kylor Kelley (24) drives the ball into the hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) tries to recover the rebounding ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Peyton Pritchard (3) jumps for the hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) grabs the ball away from OSU. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Peyton Pritchard (3) passes the ball behind Beavers forward Alfred Hollins's (4) back. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) breaks away from Beavers defense and drives toward the hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Peyton Pritchard (3) discusses with a referee. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King (2) celebrates with his team after advancing the Ducks' score in the game. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King (2) makes a jump shot on the hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King reacts to scoring on the hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

