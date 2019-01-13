+13 
Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) watches the ball fly towards the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) dunks the ball despite heavy defense. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) breaks Trojans guard Derryck Thornton's (5) ankles. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Trojans head coach Andy Enfield draws out plays during a time out in the first half. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Paul White (13) is fouled during a drive to the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) fouls Trojans guard Jonah Mathews (2). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) chases after the ball following a missed pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) dives past Trojans forward Nick Rakocevic (31). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) drives towards the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) and guard Ehab Amin (4) celebrate after a play. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King (2) reaches up to rebound the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Trojans guard Shaqquan Aaron (0) swats the ball out of the hands of Ducks guard Will Richardson (0). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) lays up the ball following his steal and coast-to-coast run. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) celebrates following his steal, coast-to-coast run, and layup. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on USC at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

