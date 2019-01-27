2018.1.19.EMG.MMM.MensBBWSUv.Ducks-9.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King celebrates his basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

Jeff Pollard (#13), a forward for the Washington State Cougars, shoots against Oregon Ducks forwards, Paul White (#13) and Francis Okoro (#33). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) guards the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
The Oregon Duck mascot blows a kiss to the camera. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) dunks a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Pual White (#13), helps guard Payton Pritchard after his fall. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) reaches for the rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ahmed Ali, point guard for the Washington State Cougars, throws the ball from the sideline. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Players from opposing teams jump for the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King (#2) goes in for a shot, along with Oregon forward Kenny Wooten. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Louis King (2) attempts to push the ball past the other team's hands. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A ball sits on the sideline during a timeout. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) waits to pass the ball in from the sideline. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King shoots against the Washington State Cougars. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks players pass the ball, waiting for an opening to the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King celebrates his second basket in a row. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Former Ducks head coach Ernie Kent directs WSU on their next play. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson passes to a teammate from the sideline. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (#0) dodges Cougars forward Jeff Pollard(#13). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) jumps high off the ground to catch the rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King (#2) attempts to score against Washington State. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) walks towards the sideline, getting ready to pass the ball back in. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin is defended by a Washington State player. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks forward Luis King celebrates their win with Oregon Ducks center, Bol Bol. men’s basketball takes on Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 27, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

