Ducks guard Taylor Chavez (3) shoots a basket during practice. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) shoots a basket during practice. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) keeps the ball in the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sydney Parish (33) turns the ball around. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Sedona Prince (32) throws a layup. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) dodges other players to bring the ball towards the other end of the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks head coach Kelly Graves talks to teammates during a timeout. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Taylor Chavez (3) guards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) guards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
An air ball brushes through the net Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Players fight for possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon State Beavers guard Jasmine Simmons (43) passes the ball past Ducks guard Maddie Scherr (23). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Sendona Prince (32) drops the ball into the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) races towards the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon State University celebrates after their win. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball take on Oregon State Beavers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on February 28, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)