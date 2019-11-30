2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-1.jpg

Autzen Stadium is reflected in the instruments of the OSU marching band. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-2.jpg

The Oregon color guard performs before the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-3.jpg

Helicopters fly over Autzen Stadium before the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-4.jpg

Happy holidays: The Duck appears dressed as Santa Claus. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-5.jpg

Oregon players embrace the fans before the last home game of the regular season. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-6.jpg

Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) drives the ball past OSU defense. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-15.jpg

The rival teams set up a play. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-7.jpg

Ducks running back Cyrsus Habibi-Likio (33) gets tackled by OSU defense. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-8.jpg

Beavers wide reciever Trevon Bradford (8) misses the catch. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-9.jpg

Beavers wide reciever Trevon Bradford (8) drives the ball out of bounds. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-10.jpg

Ducks cornerback Mykael Wright (2) catches the ball and drives it down into the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-11.jpg

Oregon fans dance in the stands. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-12.jpg

Benny the Beaver waves to fans. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-13.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Johnny Johnson III (3) catches the touchdown pass. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.OSU.CIVIL WAR-14.jpg

Oregon fans taunt the Beavers with a sign. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FH-9.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) runs by an opposing beaver. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FH-8.jpg

Beavers quarterback Tristan Gebbia (3) rolls out. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FH-7.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Johnny Johnson III (3) catches a touchdown pass. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FH-6.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Johnny Johnson III (3) catches a touchdown pass. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FH-5.jpg

An Beavers fan looks in disapointment as the Ducks score. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FH-4.jpg

Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (22) scores a touchdown that would be called back. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FH-2.jpg

The oregon duck points to the crowd after the Ducks score the first points of the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FH-3.jpg

Ducks cornerback Verone McKinley III (23) sets up pre snap. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FH-1.jpg

Ducks players lambo leap into the crowd before the start of the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

Photographer

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current Junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.