Tight end Cam McCormick (84) and wide reciever Brenden Schooler (9) are currently injured players. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (48) practices catching the ball before the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Cornerback Mykael Wright (2) takes in the scene at the stadium before the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck takes the field on his traditional Harley ride before the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks cheerleaders storm the field. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Inside linebacker MJ Cunningham (39) jumps in the air as the ducks take the field. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks cheerleaders rally the fans. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon tight end Jacob Breeland (27) scores the first touchdown of the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Safety Nick Pickett (16) takes down a Wolf Pack player. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (6) tackles a Wolf Pack player. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks inside linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia (41) dives over a Wolf Pack player. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Defensive end Gus Cumberlander (45) attempts to block a pass by Nevada. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks defense Jevon Holland (8) and Verone McKinley (23) cheer each other on at the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Nevada defensive back Austin Arnold leaps over a dogpile with Ducks Jacob Breeland (27) at the bottom. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

