2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-1.jpg

Oregon fans walk in to the game via the Autzen Canal Bridge. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-2.jpg

Ducks cornerback Jordan Adeyemi-John (33) hugs wide reciever Juwan Johnson (6) before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-3.jpg

The Grizzlies cheerleaders rally the away team's crowd. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-4.jpg

Oregon fans yell "O!" Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-5.jpg

The Duck makes his entrance to "Pour Some Sugar on Me" by Def Leppard. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-6.jpg

The Oregon Ducks take the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks long snapper Karsten Battles (63) kneels along with other teammates before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-8.jpg

The Duck rides his Harley onto the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-9.jpg

Front-row members of the Ducks Pit Crew show their support for the Ducks. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-10.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) drives the ball down the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-11.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) gets tackled by the Grizzlies. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-12.jpg

Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) makes it into the endzone. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-3.jpg

Ducks Tight End Jacob Breeland (27) celebrates after a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-2.jpg

Ducks Tight End Jacob Breeland (27) celebrates after a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-1.jpg

Ducks Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) mid throw on second down. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-4.jpg

Ducks Tight End Jacob Breeland (27) celebrates touchdown with his teammates. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-6.jpg

Ducks Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) loads a pass while rolling out. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-5.jpg

Ducks Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (6) covers a Grizzlie. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-7.jpg

Ducks Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws on the run. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-13.jpg

The Duck rallies the crowd. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-14.jpg

Ducks fans chant. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-15.jpg

Ducks offenive lineman Jake Hanson (55) prepares to snap the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-16.jpg

Ducks fans cheer on their team. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-17.jpg

Ducks fans cheer on their team. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-18.jpg

Ducks safety Nick Pickrtt (16) avoids collision with a Grizzly. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-19.jpg

Ducks defensive end Gus Cumberlander (45) tries to outrun the Grizzlies. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-20.jpg

Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) drives the ball down the field but is soon taken down by a Grizzly. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-22.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) gets tackled by a Grizzly. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-21.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) gets tackled by a Grizzly. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-23.jpg

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates tight end Jacob Breeland's (27) touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.1-24.jpg

The Ducks cheerleaders rally the crowd at the beginning of the second quarter. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram: @SARTAKESPICS

Follow D L Young on Instagram: @cinematicsonly

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.