Ducks wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (0) rushes the ball to the goal line. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks running back Aaron Smith (34) swerves past team Green's defensive forces. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks cornerback Dontae Manning (8) is tackled during an offensive run. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) makes a pass to an open member of the offense. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks punter Race Mahlum (31) prepares a field goal for the Green team. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks safety Marko Vidackovic (27) celebrate after a succesful defensive play. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) lunges for the ball moments before halftime. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks kicker Camden Lewis (49) stops to wave before half time commences. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks wide receiver Josh Delgado (83) attempts to regain possession of the ball after a failed catch. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) searches for an open member of offense to make a pass to. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks running back Aaron Smith (34) rushes through Green teams defense towards the goal line. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) passes of the ball to a teammate in the first quarter. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (54) dances on the sidelines during the playing of 'Shout' in the third quarter. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (0) and quarterback Robby Ashford (6) celebrate a touchdown in the final quarter. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks green team successfully intercept a ball during an offensive play by yellow. Oregon Ducks Football host annual Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on May 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)

Senior Photographer

Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld