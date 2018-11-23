+17 
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert looks down the field for the open man. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) drives the ball down the field. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) breaks free from the Oregon State defense. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) breaks up the pass. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) finds the gap against the Oregon State defense. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Beavers quarterback Jake Luton (6) receives the snap from offensive lineman Sumner Houston (52). Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks linebacker La'Mar Winson Jr. celebrates a missed field goal by Oregon State. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) breaks the tackle. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) gets tackled with the ball at the one yard line. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck poses with the Oregon Cheerleaders' cones. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Beavers inside linebacker Doug Taumoelau (42) stops the Ducks' ball from going into the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) scores a his second touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and wide receiver Brenden Schooler (9) celebrate a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks kicker Zach Emmerson (40) kicks the ball toward OSU. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Beavers wide receiver Champ Flemmings (16) receives the kick from Oregon. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (13) pushes past Beavers cornerback Shawn Wilson (2). Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) powers the ball toward the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

