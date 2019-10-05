2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL-9.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Brenden Schooler extends in a failed attempt to catch a pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL-8.jpg

Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) returns an interception. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL-7.jpg

Bears quarterback Devon Modster (6) sets up to throw in the pocket. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL-3.jpg

Bears running back Christopher Brown Jr. (34) celebrates with a teammate after sccoring. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL-5.jpg

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) begins to stiff arm a defending golden bear. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL-6.jpg

The student section of the cheers on the home team. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL-4.jpg

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) sets up pre snap. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL-2.jpg

Bears quarterback Devon Modster (6) sets up to throw in the pocket. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL-1.jpg

Bears safety Ashtyn Davis (27) jukes behind a defender after catching an interception. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL-10.jpg

Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) stiff arms a defending bear. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-1.jpg

(Right to left): Ducks cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir (6), Thomas Graham Jr. (4) and wide receiver Brenden Schooler (9) take the field at the start of the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-2.jpg

Ducks inside linebacker MJ Cunningham (39) takes the field at the start of the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-3.jpg

Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) cheers with his teammates before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-4.jpg

(Right to left): Ducks cornerback Haki Woods Jr. (14) and wide receiver Juwan Johnson (6) kneel before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-6.jpg

Ducks kicker Camden Lewis (49) kicks off the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-7.jpg

Ducks wide receiver CJ Verdell (7) attempts to drive the ball down the field but is soon stopped short by the Bears. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-8.jpg

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) prepares to pass off the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-9.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) recieves help off the ground. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-10.jpg

The Ducks struggle for posession of the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-11.jpg

Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) spits out water during a timeout. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-13.jpg

Bears running back Christopher Brown Jr. (34) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-14.jpg

Bears running back Christopher Brown Jr. (34) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-15.jpg

Fans in the student section cheer on the Ducks. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-17.jpg

Ducks cornerback Verone McKinley III (23) duels with a bear for the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-18.jpg

Oregon fans cheer and dance in the front row of the stands. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-19.jpg

Oregon Ducks women's basketball players are honored during a timeout. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-20.jpg

Ducks cornerback Mykael Wright (2) duels with Bears wide receiver Jordan Duncan (2). Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)