Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) tackles Beavers wide receiver Champ Flemings (16). Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Braxton Burmeister (11) eyes the Oregon State defense. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Beavers wide receiver Timmy Hernandez (18) looks for an opening. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks tight end Ryan Bay (87) drives the ball toward the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks tight end Ryan Bay (87) gets tackled near the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck does pushups to celebrate a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks celebrate after the play. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) intercepts the pass. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) finds the gap and sprints into the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (15) tackles the Oregon State receiver. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) breaks through the defense for yet another touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) runs the ball in for a touchdown to start off the 2nd half. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks fans hold up an 'O' among Beavers. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks kickoff team does their job and stops Oregon State at their own 20 yard line. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks punter Blake Maimone (42) kicks the ball. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks offensive line makes a play. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Much of the stadium's attendees left the game between the third and fourth quarters. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks safety Mattrell McGraw attempts to catch the ball. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Beavers punter Daniel Rodriguez (39) fumbles the ball. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal hugs his players as they walk off the field. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

