Fans cheer on the Ducks at the beginning of the third quarter. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks safety Steve Stephens (10) drives the ball down the field. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans in the stands do the wave. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) celebrates his touchdown with running back CJ Verdell (7). Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks inside linebacker Troy Dye (35) dances alone on the field to "Shout." Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks running back Darrian Felix (22) drives the ball down the field for a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks cheerleaders dance in celebration. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (48) drives the ball into the endzone for a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (48) celebrates the touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck does pushups to celebrate the touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The sun sets on Autzen Stadium as fans begin to clear the stands near the end of the Ducks' victorious game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

