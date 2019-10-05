2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL.2-1.jpg

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks for an opening to move the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL.2-2.jpg

A field runner evades capture by a police officer. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL.2-3.jpg

Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) and cornerback Verone McKinley III (23) communicate on the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL.2-4.jpg

The Ducks stop a Golden Bear in his tracks. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL.2-5.jpg

Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) takes the ball to the 1-yard line. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL.2-6.jpg

Ducks kicker Camden Lewis (49) scores a field goal. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL.2-8.jpg

Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) collides with a Bear. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL.2-7.jpg

The Duck crowd surfs all the way up to the top of the student section. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL.2-9.jpg

Ducks defensive end Gus Cumberlander (45) holds off a Bear player. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL.2-4.jpg

The Duck parades around as he entertains the Oregon student section. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL.2-3.jpg

Bears quarterbacck Devon Modster (6) throws as the pocket collapses. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL.2-1.jpg

Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) is hoisted in the air by his teammate, Shane Lemieux (68) as they celebrate scoring. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL.2-2.jpg

Bears wide reciever Jeremiah Hawkins (10) finds open field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL.2-5.jpg

Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) jumps in celebration after extending a drive. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL.2-6.jpg

Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) jumps in celebration after extending a drive. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL.2-7.jpg

Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal talks to the referees. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL.2-9.jpg

Ducks inside linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia (41) celebbrates a sack in the fourth quarter. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL.2-8.jpg

Ducks inside linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia (41) celebbrates a sack in the fourth quarter. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.5.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.CAL.2-10.jpg

Ducks inside linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia (41) celebbrates a sack in the fourth quarter. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)