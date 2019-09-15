2019.09.14.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.2-1.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) engaging in contact with a Grizzlie. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) wraps up a Grizzlie. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back Darrian Felix (22) muscles through a tackling grizzly. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Jaylon Redd (30) extends for a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back Darrian Felix (22) extends in attempt to catch a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert (10). Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (D L Young/Emerald)
The Ducks huddle during a timeout. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks tight end Ryan Bay (87) holds off a Grizzly. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) reached around a Grizzly for the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks sidelines cheer on the team. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A full moon looks over the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks fans in the Pit Crew dance to "Shout." Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck "gets a little bit lower," while dancing to "Shout." Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck engages the Pit Crew for "Shout." Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck rallies the crowd. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Johnny Johnson III (3) holds off a Grizzly while Ducks running back Darrian Felix (22) attempts to run with the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks running back Darrian Felix (22) gets taken down. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Head Coach Mario Cristobal listens for the call. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Haki Woods Jr. (14) takes down a Grizzly. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks running back Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks out for an opening. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks set up for the last play of the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks celebrate the win. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

