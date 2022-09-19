09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-16.jpg

Sophomore running back Noah Whittington (22) leaps over Cougar defense in order to make a first down attempt. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-17.jpg

Ducks sophomore wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) leaps to catch a ball with Cougar defense right behind. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-12.jpg

An entrance into Autzen stadiums field, full of fans from both teams in the stands. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-13.jpg

Duck fans enthusiastically show of their Oregon gear between huddles. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-4.jpg

Game refs declare a field goal for Ducks offense. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-5.jpg

Ducks running back Noah Whittington (22) is tackled after rushing through Cougar defense. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-6.jpg

A ball flies successfully through the field goal post, gaining the Ducks another point on the scoreboard. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-8.jpg

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) makes a pass attempt. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-3.jpg

Ducks sophomore wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) dives to make a catch from far up field. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-2.jpg

Sophomore running back Noah Whittington (22) continues to jump over Cougar defense in order to make a first down. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-9.jpg

Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) attempts to drive the ball over the end zone line. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-10.jpg

Ducks junior kicker Andrew Boyle (98) kicks off to Cougar offense during the third quarter. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-15.jpg

Ducks players run back to their respective locker rooms as half time begins. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-18.jpg

Ducks cheerleaders make a run around the field to hype up the crowd as the game goes into its second quarter. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-7.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) lines up against Cougar defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally (11). University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-19.jpg

Ducks sophomore tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) battles Cougar defense for a touchdown in endzone territory. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-11.jpg

Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) searches for a pass. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball.jpg

Ducks senior wide receiver Chase Cota rushes through a grouping of Cougar defense. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
09.17.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.DucksvCougarsfootball-14.jpg

Oregon cheer get the student section rowdy as the game continues. University of Oregon Ducks Football defeat the BYU Cougars in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 17, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

