2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-01.jpg

Aggies guard Evanne Turner (15) comes off the bench as starting lineups are announced. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-02.jpg

Aggies guard Mackenzie Trpcic (00) calls out to her teammates on the court. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-03.jpg

Oregon guard Sydney Parrish (33) attempts to dribble around the Aggies defense. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-04.jpg

Oregon forward Nyara Sabally (1) is pressured by two Aggies defenders. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-05.jpg

Oregon forward Sedona Prince (32) goes up for a shot. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-06.jpg

The Aggies meet on the bench during a timeout. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-07.jpg

Oregon forward Erin Boley (21) looks to pass the ball to Sydney Parrish (33). Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-08.jpg

Oregon coach Kelly Graves talks to the players on the court. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-09.jpg

Oregon guard Te-hina Paopao (12) dribbles the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-10.jpg

Aggies guard Evanne Turner (15) faces off against Ducks guard Jaz Shelley (4). Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-11.jpg

Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) breaks away from the Aggies defense after chasing a loose ball. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-12.jpg

Oregon forward Erin Boley (21) goes up for a layup. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-13.jpg

Aggies forward Cierra Hall (32) dribble around Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14). Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-14.jpg

Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) dribbles up the court. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-15.jpg

Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) sets a screen. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-16.jpg

Aggies guard Mackenzie Trpcic (00) charges up the court. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-17.jpg

Aggies guard Evanne Turner (15) fouls Ducks guard Te-hina Paopao (12) in the last quarter of the game. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.02.06.EMG.SSG.WBBversusUCD-18.jpg

Aggies guard Mackenzie Trpcic (00) looks to the referee for a call. Oregon Ducks take on the UC Davis Aggies at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)