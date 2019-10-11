2019.10.11.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.COL.2-13.jpg

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) after a successful drive. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) scores the first touchdown of the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks cheerleading team performs during a timeout. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Verone McKinley III (23) embraces his teammate in celebration. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi- Likio (33) celebrates a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Verone McKinley III (23) returns the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Nick Pickett (16) sets up before the start of the down. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws from the pocket. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Brenden Schooler (9) checks with the line judge. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) looks for a hole to run through. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) gives the finger wag after stopping Colorado. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
The ducks fanbase dancing to the music in Autzen Stadium. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal on the sideline during a timeout. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running bacck CJ Verdell (7) looks for a path upfield. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks cheerleading team performs during a timeout. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The student section sings and dances to Shout with the rest of the crowd. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks tackle a Buffalo with the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The student section sings and dances to Shout with the rest of the crowd. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Vernone Mckinley III (23) and Ducks safety Nick Pickett (16) celebrate an interception. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks safety Nick Pickett (16) intercepts the Buffalo’s ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks safety Nick Pickett (16) celebrates his interception. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

Also shot by Kimberly Harris. 