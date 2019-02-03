2019.02.03.EMG.BCG.WBB.vs.Colorado-10.jpg

The Ducks bench celebrates a three-point shot. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

 Benjamin Cooper Green
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) tries to box push Buffs guard Mya Hollingshed (21) away from the incoming pass.Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) rebounds the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) blocks the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) returns to the bench during a timeout. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Fans watch the game from the upper bowl. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) passes the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Morgan Yaeger (2) drives towards the hoop. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) watches her shot sink. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) attempts to snag the rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Colorado Boulder at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 03, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Photographer

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
