Wisconsin's running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is swarmed by defending ducks. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates a play. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh (19) kicks a Field goal that is nearly blocked by ducks safety Jevon Holland (8). Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert looks to stiff arm a defender as he runs for a TD. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs towards the sideline for a TD. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Haki Woods Jr. (14) lands a big hit on a reciever wisconsin player. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) sets up pre-snap. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) smiles in celebration as he holds the trophy. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Oregon fans cheer during Shout. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) picks up quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after his touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A Wisconsin Badger flies through the air. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
President Schill stares at the scoreboard as the game comes to an end. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks inside linebacker Troy Dye (35) is emotional as he hugs cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (6) after winning the Rose Bowl. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) admires the winning trophy. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) holds up his championship shirt as confetti goes off. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker (35) celebrates Oregon's win alonside quarterback Justin Herbert (10). Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks strength and conditioning coordinator Aaron Feld hugs quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after their Rose Bowl victory. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks inside linebacker Troy Dye (35) is emotional as he kisses the championship trophy. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks strength and conditioning coordinators celebrate Oregon's Rose Bowl victory. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Fireworks go off in celebration for the Ducks winning the rose bowl. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) smiles as he's congratulated by a teammate. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks up, taking a breather before being interviewed. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks color gaurd member runs with the flag in celebration of the win. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

