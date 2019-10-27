2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-5.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Johhny Johnson III (3) celebrates after the Ducks score a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-2.jpg

Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell (9) dodges Ducks as he runs across the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-3.jpg

Teammates climb over each other before being tackled. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-4.jpg

Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-6.jpg

Washington State wide receiver Travell Harris (5) receives the ball and drives down the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-7.jpg

Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) is pulled down. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-8.jpg

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) throws the ball immediately before he gets tackled by a Duck. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-9.jpg

Ducks running back Sean Dollars (5) catches the ball and rolls backwards. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-10.jpg

Washington State cornerback Marcus Strong (4) pulls a Duck to the ground. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-1.jpg

Fans wave off a Washington State player who was ejected from the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-2.jpg

Shane Lemieux (68), outside linebacker, celebrates a touchdown with teammates. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-3.jpg

CJ Verdell (7), running back for the Ducks, attempts to drive the ball down the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-4.jpg

The Oregon Ducks team celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Cougars. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-5.jpg

Anthony Gordon (18), quarterback for Washington State, throws from the pocket. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-6.jpg

Brandon Arconado (19), wide receiver for the Cougars, scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-7.jpg

Brandon Arconado (19), wide receiver for the Cougars, is tackled by a Duck player. Oregon Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-8.jpg

The Washington State Cougars celebrate a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-9.jpg

Bryan Addison (80), wide receiver for the Ducks, prepares to block. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-13.jpg

The Duck sits and watches a playback on the big screen. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MFK.FB.UO.vs.WSU-11.jpg

An audience member tosses a young fan in the air when Oregon wins the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-10.jpg

Jonah Tauanu'u (76), outside linebacker for the Ducks, smiles after Oregon's win. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSUAH-11.jpg

Duck players celebrate their win. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)