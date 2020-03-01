2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-1.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) catches the rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks head coach Kelly Graves talks to the team during a time out. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-3.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) makes a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) steals the ball from the other team. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-5.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) shoots the ball into the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks seniors watch the game come to an end. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-8.jpg

Ducks guard Jaz Shelley (4) shoots a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Jaz Shelley shoots the ball past the other team. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-10.jpg

Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) reaches to steal the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-3.jpg

Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) looks at the opposing player taking the ball up the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-2.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) takes the ball down the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-1.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) takes the ball down the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-6.jpg

Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) brings the ball up the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Jaz Shelley (4) drives baseline. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-4.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) looks to pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-7.jpg

Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) passes the ball after getting double teamed. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-9.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu's (20) shoes. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-8.jpg

Ducks guard Taylor Chavez (3) talks to her teammates during a break in play. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-10.jpg

Ducks guard Holly Winterburn (11) takes the ball up the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks celebrate their win. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-12.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) hugs head couch Kelly Graves during the senior celebration. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-13.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) waves to the crowd during the senior celebration. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-14.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) thanks her team during the senior celebration. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-15.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) thanks the audience during the senior celebration. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-13.jpg

Graduating players from left to right: Ruthy Hebard (24), Satou Sabally (0), Sabrina Ionescu (20), and Minyon Moore (23) pose for a photo. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-12.jpg

The team poses for a senior night photo. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.03.01.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.UW.-11.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) smiles during a celebratory moment after the win. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.3.1.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.UW-15.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) thanks the audience during the senior celebration. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on University of Washington at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

Photographer

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current Junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.