2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-1.jpg

Washington Huskies win over the ball at tip off. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) lays on the floor reaching towards the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) and. a Husky reach race towards the ball.
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-3.jpg

Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) reaches to catch the rebound. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-5.jpg

Ducks center Frank Kepnang (22) makes a basket. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-6.jpg
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-7.jpg

Cardboard cutouts of Ducks fans fill the Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (12) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-9.jpg

Ducks guard Will RIchardson (0) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-11.jpg

Ducks guard Jalen Terry (3) makes a pass to a teammate. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-12.jpg

Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-13.jpg

Ducks guard Amauri Hardy (11) guards a Husky. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-14.jpg

Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) passes the ball to a teammate. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-15.jpg

Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-16.jpg

Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) aims to score a basket. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2021.2.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.UW-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

Follow Maddie Knight on Instagram: @maddieknightphotography