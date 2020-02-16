2020.2.16.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Utah-2.jpg

Ducks head coach Dana Altman screams as the ball is turned over. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) attempts to block the ball from entering the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) catches the rebound and prepares to make a pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) guards the basket as his teammate makes a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) pays attention during a team huddle. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) drives away from the basket to find an open teammate to shoot the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) dodges an opponent and drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) watches head coach Dana Altman before shooting a free throw. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will RIchardson (0) attempts to shoot a basket around an opponent. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) pushes an opponent as he drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) keeps an eye out for an opposing player as he attempts to dodge him. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Addison Patterson (22) dodges an opponent. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) prepares to throw in the ball to a teammate. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Shakur Juiston (10) and Payton Pritchard (3) are all smiles after the Ducks win. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Forward C.J. Walker (14) attempts to stop the ball from flying out of bounds. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Guards Payton Pritchard (3) and Addison Patterson watch the ball after a free throw. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) collides with Utah forward Mikael Jantunen (20). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks mascot , Puddles, cheers the crowd on during a time out break. Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) successfully blocks a shot attempt by Utah forward Mikael Jantunen (20). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Utah Center Branden Carlson (35) attempts to run around Ducks defense. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Utah forward Timmy Allen (1) looks at the hoop before taking his free throw attempt. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) defends against Utahs offensive forces. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Addison Patterson (22) attempts to block a shot attempt by Utah forward Timmy Allen (1). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) takes a moment to recover from a head on collision with player from Utah. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) attempts a shot. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)