2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-10.jpg

Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) runs onto the court before the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) sprints down the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-2.jpg

Ducks guard Sydney Parrish (33) shoots a layup. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-3.jpg

Ducks guard Sydney Parrish (33) lifts the ball towards the net. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-4.jpg

The stands in Matthew Knight Arena are empty during the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-6.jpg

Ducks forward Kylee Wilson (22) brings the ball to a teammate. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Kylee Wilson (22) is blocked as she tries to shoot the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-8.jpg

Ducks forward Kylee Wilson (22) shoots a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks women's basketball huddles in the center of the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-5.jpg

Ducks forward Arielle Wilson (10) passes the ball to a teammate. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-11.jpg

Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) catches a rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-12.jpg

Ducks guard Sydney Parrish (33) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-13.jpg

Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) tries to steal the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-14.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Taylor Mikesell (11) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-15.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) sprints down the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-17.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) shoots a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-18.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boely (21) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-19.jpg

Ducks guard Jaz Shelley pushes through Utah's defense to score a basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-20.jpg

The Ducks score a basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-16.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boely (21) sprints down the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-21.jpg

Ducks guard Jaz Shelley (4) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-22.jpg

Ducks guard Sydney Parrish (33) shoots a basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah-23.jpg

The Oregon Ducks women's basketball team huddles at the center of the court after their win. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

Follow Maddie Knight on Instagram: @maddieknightphotography