2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-12.jpg

Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-11.jpg

Players wrestle for the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) throws an overhead pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-1.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots a basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-3.jpg

Ducks guard Holly Winterburn (11) makes a three-point shot. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-6.jpg

Utah State assistant coach applauds the team after they score a basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-7.jpg

Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) stares down the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-8.jpg

Utah State player stares at the ball as she gets ready for a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-9.jpg

Players race for the ball as it bounces towards the sideline. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Utah State-10.jpg

Players crowd Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) as she lies injured on the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.13.11.EMG.KMH.WBB.UO.vs.UTAH-8.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) runs through Utah State to make a basket.Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.13.11.EMG.KMH.WBB.UO.vs.UTAH-7.jpg

Utah State tries to get around the Duck’s tight-knit defense. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.13.11.EMG.KMH.WBB.UO.vs.UTAH-6.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) catches a rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.13.11.EMG.KMH.WBB.UO.vs.UTAH-5.jpg

Ducks guard Jaz Shelley (4) goes in to make a lay-up. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.13.11.EMG.KMH.WBB.UO.vs.UTAH-4.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) catches a rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.13.11.EMG.KMH.WBB.UO.vs.UTAH-3.jpg

Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) runs up to make a basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.13.11.EMG.KMH.WBB.UO.vs.UTAH-2.jpg

Ducks guard Taylor Chavez (3) breaks the ball away from Utah State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.13.11.EMG.KMH.WBB.UO.vs.UTAH-1.jpg

Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) ready to fight with Utah State for the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Utah State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 13, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)