2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-1.jpg

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-2.jpg

Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) watches as a ball flies overhead. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward C.J. Walker dunks the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-4.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) attempts to drive towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-5.jpg

Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) passes the ball past a USC player. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) gains possession of the ball and strives for a lay up. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks football safety Brady Breeze cheers along with the crowd. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) and guard Will Richardson (0) reach to catch the rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-9.jpg

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) watches eagerly as he rushes to catch the rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-10.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) lines up for a free throw. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-12.jpg

Players reach for the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-13.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) is surprised as he falls to the ground. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-14.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) gains possession of the ball as players fall to the ground. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-15.jpg

Cheerleaders dance before the start of the first overtime. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-16.jpg

Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans enter the first overtime. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.23.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.USC-17.jpg

USC Trojans have a heart to heart seconds before they lose to the Oregon Ducks. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-13.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) after the referee calls a foul on the Ducks. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-12.jpg

Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) and Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) miss the rebound. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-11.jpg

Ducks head coach Dana Altman guides the team on the sidelines. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-10.jpg

Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) plays defense on a Trojen. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-9.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritcher (3) shoots a three-point shot. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-8.jpg

Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) plays defense on a Trojan. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-7.jpg

Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) hangs onto the basket right dunking the ball in. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-6.jpg

A Duck fan in the student section shows off the shirt he grabbed shot from the shirt machine. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-5.jpg

Duck cheerleaders partner stunt during a timeout. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-4.jpg

Duck fans in the student section try to grab shirts shot into the crowd. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-3.jpg

Ducks cheer on their teammates from the sideline. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-2.jpg

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) brings the ball back into play off of the ground. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.01.23.EMG.KMH.MBB.UO.vs.USC-1.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) jumps up against a Trojan bringing the ball into play. The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball verse the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)