The arena takes a moment of silence to remember basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died on Jan. 26, 2020. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) and forward C.J. Walker guard a UCLA player. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) guards a UCLA player with the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Players reach for the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) bends down before he drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) dribbles around a UCLA player towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) watches forward Francis Okoro (33) before passing the ball to him. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) drives the ball towards the basket and makes a layup. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) steals the ball from UCLA. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) tries to stay open for a pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) drives the ball towards the basket and makes a layup. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Players reach to catch the rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Fans hold up a sign to commemorate Kobe Bryant, who died that day. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) shoots a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Addison Patterson (22) hangs off the rim after a dunk. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Chris Duarte (5) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks Head Coach Dana Altman looks up during a stoppage in play. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Chris Duarte (5) goes up for a dunk. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Will Richardson (0) pump fakes. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Chris Duarte (5) gets up for a layup attempt. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) goes up for a putback attempt. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Chris Duarte (5) looks as the ball slipps from his grasps. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Will Richardson (0) drive past a defending Bruin. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) gets ready to go up for a layup attempt. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Chris Duarte (5) blocks an opposing Bruin. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) drives toward the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) goes up for a putback. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 26, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current Junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.