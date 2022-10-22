2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA-1.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Kris Hutson (1) jumps into the air has he prepares for the next play. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA-2.jpg

Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix (10) recieves the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--2.jpg

A duck memorializes Spencer Webb (18) during the pre-game warmup. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--3.jpg

Ducks wide reciiever Seven McGee pauses for a moment during the pre-game warm up. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--4.jpg

The UCLA Bruins drive the ball and achieve a first down. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--5.jpg

UCLA Bruins prepare to line up at the line of scrimmage. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--7.jpg

Ducks offensive lineman Makaesala Aumavae-Lulu (71) attempts to make a tackle. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--8.jpg

Ducks kicker Andrew Boyle (98) makes a punt return after Oregon scores. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--9.jpg

Ducks Seven McGee (7) hands the ball off to a referee after making a play. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--10.jpg

The crowd cheers after Oregon Ducks score a touchdown. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--11.jpg

It starts to rain in Autzen as the Ducks line up for a defensive drive. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--13.jpg
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--14.jpg

Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix (10) recieves the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--17.jpg

Oregon Ducks mascot dances during the thrid quarter. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--18.jpg

UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks run to their positions after a play. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--19.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Kris Hutson (1) jumps into the air has he prepares for the next play. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--22.jpg

UCLA Bruins Quarterback prepares to throw the ball to achieve a first down. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--24.jpg

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball on a drive. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA--25.jpg

Ducks defensive back Trikweze Bridges (11) takes off his helmet post-game. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)
2022.10.22.ASW.FOOTBLL.UO.vs.UCLA-.jpg

UCLA Bruins gearing up to face off the Ducks. Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 22, 2022. (Ali Watson/Emerald)

Read more like this