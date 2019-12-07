2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-4.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) reaches for the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-9.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) passes the ball through a player's legs. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-15.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) tries to blocks a pass from the other team. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-16.jpg

Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-3.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) shoots the ball into the basket while another player falls to the ground. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-5.jpg

Hawaii players cheer on the sideline after their teammate scores a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-6.jpg

Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) spots a pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-8.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Prichard (3) races to the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-12.jpg

Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) shoots a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-13.jpg

Ducks head coach Dana Altman directs his players during a timeout. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-14.jpg

Ducks assistant coach Tony Stubblefield talks to forward C.J. Walker (14) during a timeout. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-18.jpg

Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) shoots the ball into the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-17.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) passes the ball overhead. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-19.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) hangs off the rim of the basket after making a dunk. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) searches for a pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-2.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) shoots the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-11.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) confidently drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-20.jpg

Oregon players cheer on their teammates after the last basket is scored. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

Follow Maddie Knight on Instagram: @maddieknightphotography