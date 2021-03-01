2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-2.jpg

Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) passes to Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5). Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-5.jpg

Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) shoots against Wildcat defense. Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-3.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) rushes through Wildcat defense. Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-6.jpg

Ducks offense and Wildcat defense collide together. Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-4.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) passes to Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2). Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-8.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) attempts a shot against the Wildcats. Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-9.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) guards against Wildcat guard Kerr Kriisa (25). Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-7.jpg

Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-11.jpg

Wildcats forward Tautvilas Tubelis (20) guards against Ducks guard Will Richardson (0). Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-10.jpg

Wildcat center Christian Koloko blocks a shot attempt by Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2). Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-12.jpg

Ducks head coach Dana Altman talks to Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) during a time out. Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-13.jpg

Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (12) shoots against Wildcats guard Terrell Brown Jr. (31). Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-14.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) shoots against Wilcat defense. Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox.jpg

Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) signals to Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) to pass. Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.03.01.MAS.EMG.MBBvArizona.blox-15.jpg

Wildcats forward Ira Lee (11) hangs onto the basket after an attempted dunk. Oregon Ducks men's basketball take on Arizona Wildcats at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 1, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

