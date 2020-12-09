2020.12.6.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Florida A&M Rattlers-6.jpg

Ducks guard Eddy Ionescu makes a layup during pregame practice. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Injured Ducks guard Will Richardson passes the ball to a teammate during pregame warmups. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) reaches his arm out to block the shot. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) catches a pass and keeps the ball from the opposing team. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks head coach Dana Altman discusses a game plan during a timeout. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Jalen Terry (3) passes the ball to a teammate. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (5) dunks the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) talks to coach Dana Altman after a referee makes a call. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks race towards the basket. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) guards the basket. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) blocks the basket. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) guards Rattlers guard MJ Randolph (3). Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) blocks a shot. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) dribbles the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) shoots a basket over a Rattlers player. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) hangs onto the rim of the basket after dunking the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) dunks the ball. Oregon Ducks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

