Oregon Ducks get excited as they enter the fourth quarter in the lead. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) dodges other players. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) shakes off some pain after a harsh tackle. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
USC Trojans line up for a play. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Players from both teams miss the ball. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) dodges defense. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks punter Tom Snee (38) kickes the ball across the field. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks try to block USC Trojans from passing them. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks are named Pac-12 Champions for the second year in a row. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Noah Sewell (1) tackles head coach Mario Cristobal after the Ducks become Pac-12 Champions. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal smiles as he walks across the field post-game. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks celebrate their win. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Confetti falls in the empty stadium. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks inside linebacker Noah Sewell (1) skips across the field after the Oregon Ducks become the Pac-12 Champions. Oregon Ducks football take on USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)