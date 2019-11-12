2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-1.jpg

The Duck takes to the court during player intros. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-2.jpg

The Oregon cheerleaders rally the crowd. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-3.jpg

Tigers guard Tyler Harris (1) powers the ball toward Oregon's hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-4.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) catches the rebound. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-5.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) lays on the ground after taking a blow to the knee. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-6.jpg

Tigers forward Precious Achiuwa (55) keeps his eyes on Oregon's hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-7.jpg

Tigers guard Boogie Ellis (5) scores on the Ducks. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-8.jpg

Tigers guard Damion Baugh (10) battles his way past Ducks guard Will Richardson (0). Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-10.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) attempts a fake-out pass. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-11.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots on Memphis's hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-12.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) defends against Memphis. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-13.jpg

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) holds off a Tiger. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-14.jpg

The Oregon cheerleaders perform a routine during a timeout. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-15.jpg

Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) moves the ball through the court. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-9.jpg

Tigers guard Damion Baugh (10) shoots over Ducks guard Will Richardson (0). Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-16.jpg

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) looks for an opening toward the hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-17.jpg

Tigers forward Precious Achiuwa (55) reaches for the rebound. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-18.jpg

Phil Knight waves to the crowd. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-19.jpg

After a series of fouls called on Oregon, the Oregon bench cheers when Memphis gets a penalty. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-20.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) reaches for the rebound. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-21.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives the ball into the hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-22.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) takes a moment to center himself. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

