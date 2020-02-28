2020.2.28.EMG.MMM.WBBDucksv.WSU-15.jpg

Ruthy Hebard (24), forward for the Ducks, prepares for a freethrow. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) takes a free throw shot during the last quarter. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Oregon students sing along to "Shout" during a time out. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Guard Minyon Moore races down the court after rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ruthy Hebard (24), forward for the Ducks, prepares to take a shot. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks Guard Jaz Shelley (4) runs up the court with the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Forward Ruthy Hebard (24) attempts to score against Washington state defensive. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard Jaz Shelley looks to pass to a teammate. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Minyon Moore (23), guard for the Ducks, takes the ball from the referee. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks forward Lydia Giomi being guarded by Washington State. defense. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Satou Sabally, forward for the Ducks, makes an attempt to get past the Washington defense. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates with her teammates. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks Forward Ruthy Hebard is all smiles after the Ducks Win. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Erin Boley (21) and Lydia Giomi (14) share an embrace before cutting down their section of the net. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ruthy Hebard, forward for the Ducks, cuts off her piece of the net. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Satou Sabally (0) poses with her piece of the net. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
The Ducks celebrate winning the PAC 12 Championship. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The whole team gathered for a photo with their brand new title as Pac-12 champs. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Head Coach Kelly Graves looks out at the crowd during the championship celebrations. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu poses for a photo. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu (20) cuts the remainder of the net and holds it up for the audience to see. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Sabrina Ionescu (20) poses after cutting down the basketball net. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)