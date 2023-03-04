2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-28.jpg

Rivaldo Soares (11), Quincy Guerrier (13), Brady Parris (24), N’Faly Dante (1) and Will Richardson (0) are honored during their senior night presentation. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-1.jpg

Ducks and Cardinal alike warm up on the court prior to tipoff. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-4.jpg

Stanford’s Harrison Ingram (55) releases a shot over Oregon’s Rivaldo Soares (11). The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-5.jpg

Oregon head coach Dana Altman claps in front of the Oregon bench. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-6.jpg

Stanford’s Harrison Ingram (55) drives to the basket. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-7.jpg

Cardinal guard Michael Jones (13) releases a shot as Duck Will Richardson (0) goes for the block. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-8.jpg

Will Richardson (0) reaches to knock the ball out of Isa Silva’s (1) hands. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-9.jpg

Oregon’s Nate Bittle (32) screams from the bench in celebration. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-10.jpg

Stanford’s James Keefe (22) goes for a shot as blocks come from all directions from Oregon’s Nate Bittle (32) and Kel'el Ware (10). The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-11.jpg

Forward Quincy Guerrier (13) soars through the Cardinal defense to release a shot. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-12.jpg

Guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) holds his follow-through as the referee signals a three-point shot. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-13.jpg

Oregon’s Quincy Guerrier (13) loses the ball after getting pushed from behind by Cardinal Brandon Angel (23). The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-14.jpg

Stanford guard Isa Silva (1) calls out a play to his teammates. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-15.jpg

Players and coaches stand by as the referees review a play on the monitor. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-16.jpg

Quincy Guerrier (13) drives through the Cardinal defense in pursuit of the basket. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-17.jpg

Will Richardson (0) gets his arm grabbed while trying to get hold of the ball. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-18.jpg

Center Kel’el Ware (10) flies toward the basket. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-19.jpg

Will Richardson (0) leaps in the air to try and get a shot off over the Stanford defense. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-20.jpg

Stanford’s Spencer Jones (14) catches the ball on the boundary line, causing a turnover. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-21.jpg

Spencer Jones (14) shows his frustration after causing a turnover. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-22.jpg

Stanford’s James Keefe and Oregon’s N'Faly Dante (1) laugh as a timeout wraps up. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-23.jpg

The Ducks lineup at center court as free throws are being taken after a technical foul was called. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-24.jpg

Jermaine Couisnard (5) shoots a three-point shot. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-25.jpg

Oregon’s Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) holds back his teammate Will Richardson (0) after Richardson was fouled. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-26.jpg

Stanford’s Spencer Jones (14) pushes Oregon’s N’Faly Dante (1) down as they go for a rebound. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.03.04.EMG.MAM.MBBvsStanford-27.jpg

Rivaldo Soares (11) reaches for a high-five from his teammate. The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 4th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

Tags