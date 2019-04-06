2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-1.jpg

Nicole Villamil (6) serves the ball. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-2.jpg

Ally Haden (16) serves the ball. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-3.jpg

Elise Ferreira (15) and Carly Wallace (8) work as a team. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-4.jpg

Carly Wallace (8) hits the ball over the net. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-5.jpg

Elise Ferreira (15) serves the ball. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-6.jpg

Water pools aeround muddy grass as rain pours on the match. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-7.jpg

Beach volleyball players kick up sand with their feet. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-8.jpg

Carly Wallace (8) dives to save the ball. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-9.jpg

Elise Ferreira (15) and Carly Wallace (8) work as a team. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-10.jpg

Carly Wallace (8) focuses on Portland's moves. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-11.jpg

Emily Mattoon (12) celebrates a kill. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-12.jpg

Emily Mattoon (12) hits the ball. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-13.jpg

Emily Matoon (12) hits the vall over the net. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-14.jpg

Emily Mattoon (12) hits the ball. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-15.jpg

Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-16.jpg

Brooke Nuneviller (17) throws a peace sign to her teammates. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-17.jpg

August Raskie (4) practices her serve. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-18.jpg

Brooke Nuneviller (17) practices before her match. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram: @SARTAKESPICS

Tags

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.
Donate