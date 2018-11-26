+25 
Ducks forward Paul White (13) reacts following his 4th foul in the second half. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Paul White (13) stretches in an attempt to knock the ball away from Tigers forward Jeremy Combs (1). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Tigers center Trayvon Reed (5) reaches into the air to attempt an alley-oop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Tigers forward Jeremy Combs (1) leaps from beneath the hoop for a layup. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) muscles past Tigers guard Derrick Bruce (4). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) and Ducks center Bol Bol (1) both contest for the defensive zone rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Tigers guard Jalyn Patterson (3) jumps above Ducks center Bol Bol (1) to complete the layup. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) soars past the Tigers defense in a failed dunk attempt. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) keeps his distance from Tigers forward Jeremy Combs (1) who is setting a screen. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guards Ehab Amin (4) and Victor Bailey Jr. (10) point to the offensive zone after the Tigers went out-of-bounds. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Tigers forward Justin Hopkins (15) has a few words with the referee following a foul. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) pokes the rebounding ball away from Tigers center Trayvon Reed (5) . Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Abu Kigab (24) looks toward the hoop as Texas Southern shoots a free throw at the end of the game. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Texas Southern scores a free throw in the last 10 seconds of the game. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Texas Southern guard John Jones (12) drives toward the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Texas Southern guard Jayln Patterson (3) tries to keep possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) grabs the ball from the hoop after a Tigers score. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Texas Southern guard Jayln Patterson (3) dribbles past the Ducks. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks center Bol Bol (1) and Tigers forward Jeremy Combs (1) scramble for posession of the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) passes the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) dunks on the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. shoots for the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) rushes toward the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks volleyball Head Coach Matt Ulmer fires t-shirts at the crowd during a timeout. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks cheerleaders perform during a timeout. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Texas Southern University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 26, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

